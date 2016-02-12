'Revenge porn' bill approved by KY House

A bill on the way to the Kentucky Senate would make a practice called "revenge porn" against the law.

"Revenge porn" is the malicious distribution of sexually-explicit photos or videos that were intended to by kept private by a person depicted in the images.

House Bill 110 would make sharing such images a misdemeanor if they show an identifiable person and are shared with intent to harass,intimidate or otherwise harm without a person's consent.

Sharing the same images maliciously for profit or gain would be a felony.

The bill was amended by the House to clarify that written consent for distribution of such images must be given by those photographed, and that consent to the creation of an image does not inherently mean consent to its distribution.

HB 110 is sponsored by Reps. Joni Jenkins (D-Shively) and Tom Riner (D-Louisville). It passed the House by a vote of 92-0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.