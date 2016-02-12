Racers and Redhawks set to battle in Murray

The Murray State men's basketball team will host Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night in Murray.

A pair of Ohio Valley Conference teams at the opposite end of the OVC West standings.

The Racers currently sit at the top tied with Eastern Illinois for a top seed in the upcoming OVC tournament.

The Redhawks currently sit at the bottom, fighting and scratching for any win they can get to keep post season hopes alive.

Murray beat Southeast on February 4th in Cape Girardeau. The Racers will look to sweep the season series on Saturday.

Both teams have four remaining games this season.

