Two injured in single-car crash in Jefferson Co., IL

Two people were injured Friday morning in a single car crash in Jefferson County, Illinois, when the truck and trailer they were in slid off the road.

Preliminary investigative details indicate that Alphonsus Veinhuzeen, 89, of Oakville, Ontario, was pulling a trailer southbound on I-57 at mile post 81 at around 10:05 a.m.

The roadway conditions at the time were wet with the occasional slick spots.

Veinhuzeen lost control of the SUV and slid into the median, entered back into the south bound lanes which he crossed, and entered the west ditch where the vehicle jack-knifed and struck a large tree.

The trailer came to rest on its side facing backwards alongside the driver’s side of the SUV.

Both Veinhuzeen and his passenger, Francoise Veinhuzeen, 82, also of Oakville, Ontario, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Both the SUV and the trailer received extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The right lane of I-57 southbound was closed for approximately 1 hour while the truck and trailer were removed from the ditch.

