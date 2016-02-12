FEMA recovery center in Cape Girardeau to close Saturday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FEMA recovery center in Cape Girardeau to close Saturday

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Saturday is the last day to visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.

The center has been offering in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 33 Missouri counties included in the Jan. 21, 2016, Missouri federal disaster declaration. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other agencies will be at the center until close of business Saturday to discuss aid and assist anyone who needs help with an application. The center is at:

Salvation Army -- Cape Girardeau
701 Good Hope St.
Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

People may find in person help at any of the other centers that will remain open. To locate them go online to fema.gov/drc.

Help is also available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (800-621-FEMA). The phone line is staffed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual assistance is available. The same phone number may be used to register for FEMA aid.

FEMA encourages survivors to register before visiting a recovery center. Register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or with the FEMA app for smartphones.

Disaster assistance applicants who are hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use TTY should call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS) should call 800-621-3362.

