Missouri renters may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance

Missouri renters who lost their homes or personal property as a result of the severe storms and flooding between December 23 and January 9 may be eligible for recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies.

FEMA offers two kinds of help for eligible renters who were displaced from their homes by the recent storms:

Money to rent a different place to live for a limited period of time while repairs are made to the household’s rented home

A free referral service to find an adequate replacement rental property

FEMA also helps eligible renters with uninsured or underinsured expenses such as:

Disaster-related medical and dental expenses

Disaster-related funeral and burial expenses

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property lost or damaged in the disaster, household items such as room furnishings or appliances, and tools and equipment required by the self-employed for their jobs

Primary vehicles and approved second vehicles damaged by the disaster

Additionally, renters may borrow up to $40,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration to repair or replace personal property.

To qualify for state/federal assistance, renters must first register with FEMA. They can do so online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov at any time or by calling 800-621-3362 (800-621-FEMA) or (TTY) 800-462-7585, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services (VRS) can call 800-621-3362.

Multiple renters sharing the same dwelling (a.k.a. roommates or housemates) or boarders renting from the dwelling’s owner or leaseholder may apply separately for FEMA assistance after a disaster.

Depending on certain conditions, they may be eligible for assistance to repair, clean or replace personal property or vehicles damaged during the disaster, as well as disaster-related expenses.

Renters who desire face-to-face assistance should visit one of FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Missouri or speak with someone from one of FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams currently going door-to-door in Missouri’s disaster-declared counties.

The application deadline is March 21.

The 33 Missouri counties designated for federal disaster assistance to individuals are: Barry, Barton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright.

