FEMA workers offer help in strengthening homes

Federal Emergency Management Agency workers will be at Guardsmen in Cape Giraudoux to help people prepare for disasters.

FEMA employees and Menards employees will give out free information and tips to help make their homes stronger and safer.

They will also offer tips to lessen the damage from future disasters.

Menards is located at 535 Siemens Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701



Times:

• Friday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Monday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who can't make it to the store, can find more information about strengthening their property by clicking here.

