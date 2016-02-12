Heartland Cooks - showing Valentine's Day love on a budget

Showing love on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you have to empty the bank.

This week’s Heartland Cook Ashley Lokey, a Southeast Missouri State University student, shoppe manager at Catapult Creative House, and instructor of SEMO’s department of continuing education, offers several drink and treat recipes that will satisfy your sweetheart and your sweet tooth!

Ashley also offers a wine mixology course open to the campus and local community.

Ashley’s next class is on April 1 and is $69 and is open to anyone 21 and older.

Drink Recipes:

Moscato Wine Punch

1 Bottle Moscato wine

Simply Strawberry Lemonade (1 Container)

Sprite (1/2 Liter)

Strawberries/Lemon slices for Garnish

____

Watermelon Raspberry Sangria

2 (6 ounce) packages of Raspberries

1/4 Seedless Watermelon diced

1/4 Cup Raspberry Liqueur

2 Bottles White Wine of Choice

____

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

1 1/2 Cup Milk

1 Cup Red Wine

1/3 Cup Dark Chocolate Chunks

Melt chocolate milk in a saucepan. Add wine. Enjoy!

____

Sweet Treats:

Oreo Cheesecake Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 package Red Velvet Oreos

2 packs of Cream Cheese

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla

2 Eggs

Whipped Cream

Directions:

Mash Oreo cookies into a powder.

Fill each cupcake liner 1/3 the way with Oreos.

In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and eggs. Fill cupcake liners the rest of the way with cheesecake batter. Bake at 375 for 15-25 minutes depending on the size of cupcake.

Top with whipped cream, fruit, chocolates, sprinkles or other topping.

____

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh strawberries

2 packs Cream Cheese

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla

1/2 Cup Whipping Cream

Directions:

Slice stem end off of each strawberry.

Mix together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and whipping cream. Pipe mixture into strawberry holes.

Dip the open end of each berry in melted chocolate to cover the cheesecake.

Decorate with sprinkles, nuts, candy or other topping.

____

Chocolate Covered Oreos/Marshmallows

Ingredients:

1 package almond bark

Oreos and/or marshmallows

Colorful sprinkles

Directions:

Melt chocolate or white almond bark until smooth.

Place one Oreo cookie or marshmallow on the end of a wooden skewer.

Dip each in chocolate.

Decorate with candy, sprinkles, chocolate etc.

_____

Wine & Chocolate Pairing tips:

Extra Dark Chocolate pairs well with: Cabernet Sauvignon, Bordeaux, and Malbec.

Medium Dark Chocolate pairs well with: Merlot, Shiraz, Zinfandel, and Chianti.

Smooth Dark Chocolate pairs well with:Champagne, Riesling, and Pinot Noir.

Milk Chocolate pairs well with: Port, Sherry, Dessert Wines, Rose, and Burgundy.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.