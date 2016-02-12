Dog bites man while he allegedly sexually assaulted woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dog bites man while he allegedly sexually assaulted woman

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Richie M. Dock (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) Richie M. Dock (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
ORAN, MO (KFVS) -

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter reports that an Oran, Missouri man has been arrested for sexual abuse, sodomy, and felonious restraint charges. 

Sheriff Walter states that on Thursday, February 4, detectives were contacted by the victim at the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim reported that Richie M. Dock, 55, of Oran, Missouri had sexually assaulted her at his apartment in Oran. 

While at Dock’s apartment, Dock told the victim he wanted to be with her since he met her. Dock began to kiss her and touch her inappropriately.

The victim pushed Dock away and told him to stop. Dock allegedly then got a stick-like object and began waving it at her, and threatened to strike her with the object. 

Dock then sat on her and prevented her from leaving.

He allegedly exposed himself to her and became forceful with her wanting her to perform sexual acts on him.

The victim called for her dog, and the dog came and bit Dock. After being bit, Dock released the victim and she left. 

Dock allegedly also followed her around town and threatened to have someone assault her.

The victim said Dock made comments about sex with her and propositioned her for sex. 

He was located, arrested by detectives, and transported to the Scott County Jail pending charges. Dock was interviewed, but refused to answer questions.

Dock has been charged with sexual abuse, sodomy, and felonious restraint. 

He is currently a registered sex offender. 

Dock remains in custody at the Scott County Jail. Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety and no contact with the victim.

