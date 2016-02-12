2 men arrested in Paducah, facing drug and gun charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two men were arrested in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday after a search led police to believe they were allegedly trafficking in illegal drugs. 

On Wednesday February 10, 2016, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a home on Cedar Avenue in Paducah.

The warrant was the result of an investigation after receiving numerous tips that Kenyata Beasley, 38, of Paducah, was selling marijuana from his home.

Detectives and deputies executed the search warrant at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

While executing the warrant, Larry Morrison, 42, also of Paducah, was observed walking to the door of the home.

Morrison had synthetic marijuana in his hand and a further search of Morrison revealed a quantity of methamphetamine and money which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

During a search of Morrison’s vehicle, detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

Morrison is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms.

During a search of the home detectives found marijuana, digital scales, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Further evidence of selling marijuana was also found.

Beasley was arrested for trafficking marijuana under 8 ounces 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morrison was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Beasley and Morrison were lodged in the McCracken County Jail. The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

