Tibetan monk scheduled to speak at WKCTC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tibetan monk scheduled to speak at WKCTC

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
source: West Kentucky Community and Technical College source: West Kentucky Community and Technical College
(KFVS) -

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will welcome Tibetan monk Tsering Phuntsok to campus February 18 from 7-9 p.m. in Crounse Hall, Room 101.

Phuntsok will discuss Buddhism, life in a monastery and demonstrate part of a traditional Tibetan healing form of chanting called the Tibetan Ritual Chanting Chod.

“Having Tsering Phuntsok visit our campus exposes our students, faculty, staff and community to differing cultures; that’s important to understanding and accepting the ideas and philosophies of others,” said David Nickell, WKCTC sociology professor.


Since entering the Palyul choekhorling  Nyingmapa monastery in Bir, India, in 1987 at age 16, Phuntsok has been a practicing Buddhist monk. 

For the first 17 years he studied and practiced in the Nyingmapa tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, receiving training in meditation, Buddhist scripture and philosophy, tantric ritual, lama dancing and music.

Currently residing in Dharamsala, India, in the foothills of the Himalayas, Phuntsok facilitates cultural exchange programs between the Tibetan community and US university students who volunteer with a local social work agency devoted to improving the lives of Tibetan refugees and local Indians.

For more information, contact David Nickell at (270) 534-3269 or davidl.nickell@kctcs.edu,

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly