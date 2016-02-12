Tibetan monk scheduled to speak at WKCTC

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will welcome Tibetan monk Tsering Phuntsok to campus February 18 from 7-9 p.m. in Crounse Hall, Room 101.

Phuntsok will discuss Buddhism, life in a monastery and demonstrate part of a traditional Tibetan healing form of chanting called the Tibetan Ritual Chanting Chod.

“Having Tsering Phuntsok visit our campus exposes our students, faculty, staff and community to differing cultures; that’s important to understanding and accepting the ideas and philosophies of others,” said David Nickell, WKCTC sociology professor.



Since entering the Palyul choekhorling Nyingmapa monastery in Bir, India, in 1987 at age 16, Phuntsok has been a practicing Buddhist monk.

For the first 17 years he studied and practiced in the Nyingmapa tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, receiving training in meditation, Buddhist scripture and philosophy, tantric ritual, lama dancing and music.

Currently residing in Dharamsala, India, in the foothills of the Himalayas, Phuntsok facilitates cultural exchange programs between the Tibetan community and US university students who volunteer with a local social work agency devoted to improving the lives of Tibetan refugees and local Indians.

For more information, contact David Nickell at (270) 534-3269 or davidl.nickell@kctcs.edu,

