This week in music: 1966

The year was 1966. Lyndon Johnson was in the White House. Proctor and Gamble came out with a product called Pampers. And the Beatles performed their last live concert which took place at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

On TV, people were watching Bonanza, Gomer Pyle and Batman.

And these were the songs being played on the radio this week 50 years ago.

We mentioned the Beatles and their final concert. They may have quit touring, but their hits continued. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had them at number five with "We Can Work It Out."

In the number four spot was "Barbara Ann" by The Beach Boys.

At number three was a song by Stevie Wonder. On the day he recorded "Uptight (Everything's All Right)," Wonder had to have the lyrics read to him because they were not written in braille.



Holding down the number two position was "Lightnin' Strikes" by Lou Christie and his signature falsetto voice.

And in the top spot was Petula Clark with "My Love." When it hit the top of the charts, Clark became the first British woman to have two number one hits on the American Charts. Of course other number one was "Downtown."

That's a little music history from this week in 1966.

