February 15 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the February 15 birthday list.

He introduced us to Homer, Bart, Marge and Maggie. Not only did he create The Simpsons, he was also the man behind another animated TV show, Futurama. Matt Groening is 62 today.

She's a British Actress who had the role of Domino in the James Bond movie Live and Let Die. But she's probably best known for her role on the CBS hit series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Jane Seymour is 65 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who's best known as a member of the band UB40. Their big hit was Red, Red Wine back in the 1980's. Ali Campbell is 57 today.

She's a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who's hits include: Midnight Blue, Don't Cry Out loud and You Should Hear How She Talks About You. Melissa Manchester is 65 today.

