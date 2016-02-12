Behind the scenes: chocolate stores gear up for Valentine's Day

How are you celebrating Valentine's Day?

Chances are good, it's by spending some money.

According to the National Retail Federation, Valentine’s Day is the third largest consumer holiday in the United States by amount spent, with the $19.7 billion that we shell out in Cupid’s name each year.

In fact, $1.76 billion alone will be spent on candy.

That's why places like Chocolate Works in Cape Girardeau have been gearing up since Christmas got over.

Manager Haley Urhahn says their most popular request is for chocolate covered strawberries.

Urhahn says as of Thursday they already had 50 pre-orders.

That is why Chocolate Works bought 160 pounds of strawberries, and Urhahn expects to sell all of them.

Urhahn says she expects business to pick up even more come the weekend.

"Since it's a Saturday we're going to be pretty packed and so Saturday before Valentine's Day is going to be pretty crazy but we're prepared and we're stocked," Urhahn said. "The staff is ready."

Urhahn says she expects it to be a little crazy, but she loves it.

"It's still a lot of fun because people are picking up presents and just thinking how excited their person that they're giving the gift to is going to be," Urhahn said. "I always say hardly anyone ever leaves the story unhappy everyone is always really happy and excited."

Whether it be chocolate, flowers, or jewelry, consumers are set to spend $19.7 billion on Valentine's Day, which the National Retail Federation says is a new high.

