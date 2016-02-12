Frosty and partly cloudy today - FIRST ALERT: Another winter storm expected for Sunday

It is Friday, Feb. 12, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The snow that blew through overnight should be out of here by sunrise, but it will leave behind a dusting that could make the morning commute messy. The rest of the day will be COLD and partly cloudy. FIRST ALERT: the weather team is tracking another winter storm expected to hit Sunday, making for a frosty Valentine’s Day.

Making Headlines:

No school: Classes have been called off again after overnight snow showers moved through the Heartland. Click here for a full list.

Under investigation: We're learning new details from the Iron County Sheriff after a 3-year-old was found dead in a van on Wednesday. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death of Titus Greyson Tackett.

Official visit: Pope Francis has begun a seven-day trip that will take him first to Havana, Cuba, then to Mexico. The trip will include a ground-breaking step toward improving Catholic-Orthodox relations.

Rush for solution: The World Health Organization says possible Zika vaccines are at least 18 months away from large-scale trials. The announcement comes after three people died due to complications related to the virus in Venezuela.

