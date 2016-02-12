SIUC Student Organization seeks Carbondale community art

Critical Forum (C4), which is a Registered Student Organization at Southern Illinois University, is looking for Carbondale area community members to submit art for the annual C4 Juried Art Exhibition.

The event has been held for the past 10 years and features art from students and community members at the Surplus Gallery in the Old Glove Factory located at 432 S. Washington Ave.

Th juried event will have $500 in prizes and wards for the Best in Show winner, second and third places and honorable mention.

All forms of media are accepted and artists should send pictures of their art to Jamie Lovell at jclovell@siu.edu by March 20.

There is an entry fee of $20 for up to three pieces, with $5 for every piece beyond.

Artists must be within a 120 mile radius of Carbondale to be considered.

The exhibition is March 28 through April 1.

