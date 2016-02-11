Cape Girardeau public works 'comfortable' with salt supply in mid-winter

This winter season’s snowfall has been sparse and that has left road salt supply in good shape.

Cape Girardeau public works has laid about 1,000 tons of salt on the roadways this season, according to assistant director Steve Polivick.

Polivick said that number only accounts for roughly one-third of the department’s salt in storage.

“For late February we're comfortable with that," he said.

Additionally the amount of overtime clocked to handle snow this year has been kept to a minimum, Polivick said.

As mid-February approaches, he knows we may not be out of the woods just yet.

“We got in late February last year thinking, ‘gosh we may make it,’ and here it came," Polivick said. “Hopefully we don’t repeat that.”

But Polivick said he’s confident the department has the resources for whatever else winter may hold.

