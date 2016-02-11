Metropolis, IL man accused of burglary, running from officers

A Metropolis, Illinois man is accused of breaking into a home and then running from officers on Thursday, February 11.

Ben Croley, 30, was charged with second degree burglary, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, second degree fleeing or evading police on foot and failure to notify DOT of address change.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 2:12 p.m. deputies received a complaint of a burglary in progress at a home in the 3600 block of Schneidman Road. The caller said the suspect was wearing a hood and gloves and had broke into the rear door of the home.

Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter.

Deputy Kevin Carter saw Croley walking away from the rear of the home. When Croley saw the deputy, he allegedly ran toward the railroad tracks, back in the direction of Schneidman Road.

Deputy Carter chased Croley and took him into custody.

According to the sheriff's department, Croley admitted to breaking into the home and taking items.

They say a bag allegedly filled with those items was found a short distance from Croley. Among those items were various foods, drinks and video games.

Croley also allegedly had some marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.

Deputies say Croley was out on parole for unrelated charges.

