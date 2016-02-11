Metropolis, IL man accused of burglary, running from officers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis, IL man accused of burglary, running from officers

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Metropolis, Illinois man is accused of breaking into a home and then running from officers on Thursday, February 11.

Ben Croley, 30, was charged with second degree burglary, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, second degree fleeing or evading police on foot and failure to notify DOT of address change.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 2:12 p.m. deputies received a complaint of a burglary in progress at a home in the 3600 block of Schneidman Road. The caller said the suspect was wearing a hood and gloves and had broke into the rear door of the home.

Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter.

Deputy Kevin Carter saw Croley walking away from the rear of the home. When Croley saw the deputy, he allegedly ran toward the railroad tracks, back in the direction of Schneidman Road.

Deputy Carter chased Croley and took him into custody.

According to the sheriff's department, Croley admitted to breaking into the home and taking items.

They say a bag allegedly filled with those items was found a short distance from Croley. Among those items were various foods, drinks and video games.

Croley also allegedly had some marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him.

Deputies say Croley was out on parole for unrelated charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly