Pink Up- February Newsletter

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

Imagine being diagnosed with cancer twice - once with leukemia at the age of 20 and again with breast cancer 18 years later. That was Deena Hart's fate, but today she is a survivor. In this month's pink up report take a closer look at this survivor story to see how Hart overcame the battle.

To hear Hart's full story, tune into The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five on Feb. 12, 2016. Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam

