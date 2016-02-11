Gov. Nixon nominates Poplar Bluff man for Seismic Safety Commission

Daryl R Sorrell of Poplar Bluff has been nominated by Governor Nixon for the Seismic Safety Commission.

With the help of assistance from the state and federal agencies, the commission is a program helping the state in responding to major earthquakes in Missouri or affecting Missouri.

Sorrell is the general manager of M&A Electric Power Cooperative and a board member of Associated Electric Power Cooperative.

The Governor has nominated Sorrell for a term ending July 1, 2018.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.