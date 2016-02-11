Mini eco-camps offered at SIUC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mini eco-camps offered at SIUC

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is once again offering a series of mini eco-camps for children and their families.

There will be two different mini-camps and participants can choose to attend either of two single-night, overnight camp sessions of each camp.

Each camp includes games, outdoor activities, entertainment, and a dance party.

The Eco Mini Clan Camp welcomes children ages 4-14 with their parents or guardians, and siblings, for sessions March 18-19 or March 19-20.

Campers will get acquainted with animal families of various kinds, including a special talk on bats and another on bobcats.

The Grand Camp, set for April 15-16 or April 16-17, is for kids ages 7-12 and their grandparents.

Participants will learn about wildlife contraband and otters.

The cost for each camp is $65 for an overnight camper or $60 for children who've previously attended an eco-camp at Touch of Nature.

Day campers pay $40. The adult overnight camp price is $75.

All the camps take place at the Touch of Nature experiential learning center, about eight miles south of Carbondale, off Giant City Road.

For more information visit www.ton.siu.edu or contact Steve Gariepy at mammoth@siu.edu or by calling 618-453-1121, ext. 250.  

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly