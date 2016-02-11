Mini eco-camps offered at SIUC

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is once again offering a series of mini eco-camps for children and their families.

There will be two different mini-camps and participants can choose to attend either of two single-night, overnight camp sessions of each camp.

Each camp includes games, outdoor activities, entertainment, and a dance party.

The Eco Mini Clan Camp welcomes children ages 4-14 with their parents or guardians, and siblings, for sessions March 18-19 or March 19-20.

Campers will get acquainted with animal families of various kinds, including a special talk on bats and another on bobcats.

The Grand Camp, set for April 15-16 or April 16-17, is for kids ages 7-12 and their grandparents.

Participants will learn about wildlife contraband and otters.

The cost for each camp is $65 for an overnight camper or $60 for children who've previously attended an eco-camp at Touch of Nature.

Day campers pay $40. The adult overnight camp price is $75.

All the camps take place at the Touch of Nature experiential learning center, about eight miles south of Carbondale, off Giant City Road.

For more information visit www.ton.siu.edu or contact Steve Gariepy at mammoth@siu.edu or by calling 618-453-1121, ext. 250.

