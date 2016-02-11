Valentine's Day 'Speed' weddings

Valentine's Day is Sunday which makes it a perfect day to tie the knot.

Former Circuit Judge Jeff Hines will perform wedding ceremonies in the Founders Room of the River Discovery Center in Paducah.

The special event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with ceremonies approximately every ten minutes.

Judge Hines is donating his time and services.

For a donation of $100 to the museum, couples can enjoy a quick service in a beautiful setting overlooking the river.

All proceeds help the center's educational programs.

Renewal of vows is also available.

For more information or to reserve a ceremony time, call 270-575-9958.

