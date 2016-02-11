First Alert: More snow moving in Friday morning

Another round of light snow will move across parts of the Heartland during the predawn hours.

The most likely locations that will receive snow will be across southern Illinois and parts of western Kentucky.

Much like the last two systems the snowfall will be light, mostly under an inch, but due to the timing and cold temperatures roads will become slick by morning.

There also appears to be a chance of a narrow band of heavier snow developing, about 15 miles wide, where more than an inch of snow could fall. So, there are a few areas that could see a significant impact for their morning commute.

It is too early to know where that band will develop, so stay with KFVS12 for the latest and be sure to tune in to the Breakfast show to see who will have the greatest impact to their morning commute.

Road Conditions

Kentucky

As of 1:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 2 say they have investigated a total of seven, non-injury crashes. They include:

Crittenden County - 1

Hopkins County - 4

Mulenberg County - 2

With another round of winter weather expected later this weekend, KSP is reminding drivers to be aware and monitor current weather conditions before travel.

They officer the following tips to help keep you on the road:

Avoid travel unless necessary when winter weather is in your area

If you do travel, call 511 for current road conditions

Slow down

Always wear your seat belt

Driving considerations:

Leave early - allow more travel time; expect delays

Increase distance between vehicles - it takes significantly longer to stop on snow covered or icy roadways

Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel - having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or having a collision

Turn on your vehicle's headlamps. Remove any dirt, mud or snow

Use caution on bridges and overpasses they are susceptible to freezing before roadways

Avoid using cruise control - cruise control can cause the vehicle's wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased. Same goes with diesel vehicles equipped with an engine exhaust brake

Be prepared:

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time

Charge your cellular phone prior to departure and keep a charger in your vehicle

Take a blanket

Notify a family member or a friend of your travel plans prior to departure - if your travel is interrupted, someone will know

Collision information:

Be patient - bad weather also limits the capabilities of law enforcement officers and emergency crews and increases response time. Also, keep in mind that they will be experiencing a high volume of requests for service

Attempt to move your vehicle out of the roadway if you are involved in a minor, non-injury traffic collision; especially if you are in a dangerous area such as a curve or a blind hill

If your vehicle is stranded or wrecked but not in the roadway, attempts to recover your vehicle will have to wait until conditions improve for safety considerations

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 1 were on alert overnight in anticipation of up to an inch of snow along the northern and eastern counties running roughly along the Interstate 24 Corridor and extending on to the east.

Supervisors will be out in the early morning hours to monitor road conditions. Substantial salt residue remaining from the snow response earlier in the week will help to serve as pre-treatment in the early hours of this event.

Crews are prepared to respond quickly if the snow accumulates enough to create slick spots.

The District 1 Snow and Ice Team is also monitoring another round of snow with the potential for a 1 to 3 inch accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning.

Motorists are asked to carefully monitor the weather forecast for updates on both snow events. Motorists should adjust driving speed based on localized driving conditions.

See a complete look at road conditions using the links below:

