38th annual Big Muddy Film Festival to be held at SIUC

The annual Big Muddy Film Festival is once again returning to the Heartland.

This marks the festival's 38th year at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, having started in 1979 and making it one of the oldest university film festivals in the country.

It will run for six days, from February 23 to February 28 and will feature a variety of screenings of both competitive and non-competitive natures, as well as a multitude of genres including science fiction and kids' animation.

More than 300 films have been submitted from all across the globe, 70 of which will be included in the festival, featuring directors and filmmakers from countries such as Canada, Poland, Taiwan and many others.

The festival's directors include Hassan Pitts, the technology coordinator for SIUC's College of Mass Communication and Media Arts; Danyelle Greene, a master's student in media research and theory, and Matt Crowell, a doctorate student in media art and mass communication.

There will be multiple screenings on each day throughout the festival, both on- and off-campus, at locations such as SIUC's Student Center and the Varsity Center for the Arts at 418 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.

The festival's events are free for SIUC students with student ID's, however day passes are $5 for college faculty and staff, as well as for the public.

In addition, a pass for the entire festival can also be purchased for $20.

More information about the event, including history, jurors, and the film lineup, can be found on the festival's website at http://bigmuddyfilm.com/, or on the festival's Facebook page.

