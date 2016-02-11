Paducah man arrested in connection to local robbery

A Paducah man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly robbing a local business and carrying a weapon.

On February 10, 2016 around 8:15 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded with the Carlisle Sheriff’s Department and the Bardwell Police Department to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Bardwell, Ky.

A short time later, a Bardwell Police Officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle the suspect left the scene in.

The passenger of the vehicle, Ian A. Abernathy, 27, of Paducah, Kentucky, was found to be in possession of a handgun and was arrested without incident.

He was charged with robbery 1st degree, 3 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st offense, possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle prohibited, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Abernathy was lodged in the Ballard County Jail.

Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by the Bardwell Police Department and the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Department.

