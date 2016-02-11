Mayfield man arrested, facing drugs charges

A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after police searched his home and allegedly found a number of drugs and a vicious animal.

On February 10, 2016 Kentucky State Police received a tip from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department of drug trafficking in Graves County.

Investigators served a search warrant for a home on Tom Drive in Mayfield, KY around 10 p.m. on February 10, 2016.

Investigators seized approximately 46 grams of cocaine, approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, a small personal use amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,500 cash.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $6,900.

Andre V. Chism, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree – over 2 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree – over 4 grams of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harboring a vicious animal.

He is lodged at the Graves County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, and Graves County Animal Control.

