Mayfield man arrested, facing drugs charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield man arrested, facing drugs charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after police searched his home and allegedly found a number of drugs and a vicious animal.

On February 10, 2016 Kentucky State Police received a tip from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department of drug trafficking in Graves County. 

Investigators served a search warrant for a home on Tom Drive in Mayfield, KY around 10 p.m. on February 10, 2016.

Investigators seized approximately 46 grams of cocaine, approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine, a small personal use amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $3,500 cash.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $6,900.

Andre V. Chism, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree – over 2 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree – over 4 grams of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harboring a vicious animal. 

He is lodged at the Graves County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, and Graves County Animal Control.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly