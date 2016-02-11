Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office responds to 9 weather-related crashes

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to nine traffic crashes on Wednesday evening, February 10 due to the weather and snow covered roads.

According to the sheriff's office, the crashes happened between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

They report the crashes were all relatively minor, with no injuries reported in any of them.

