Mt. Vernon police arrest man after searching home, find drugs and guns

A man was arrested in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Wednesday after a search of his home allegedly yielded carious drugs and weapons.

During the afternoon hours of February 10, 2016, members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High Risk Team executed a search warrant at 800 S. 24th Street in Mt. Vernon.

The search warrant was obtained after investigations by the MVPD / JCSO Narcotics Division and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Division learned that firearms and controlled substances were likely being sold at the residence.

After the home was secured, a search by Narcotics Division Detectives resulted in the recovery of quantities of crack cocaine, cannabis, and two loaded firearms.

L C Richardson, 38, who was found at the home, was arrested and jailed at the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Richardson is currently on supervised release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and federal agencies have been notified of this arrest.

The original federal charges were related to narcotic distributions.

