Leap Day Tornado Memorial event hosted by SIC

Lives in Gallatin and Saline Counties were turned upside down almost four years ago from the devastating Leap Day Tornado.

Southeastern Illinois College Student Government is hosting a memorial event to start a brick fundraising campaign to commemorate this terrible day.

The funds will go toward a tornado memorial and a fountain project at SIC.

This event will take place on Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. in the Harry L. Crisp Student Center Cafeteria.

The keynote speaker will be Patty Ferrell, mother of Jaylynn Ferrell, a Registered Nurse at Harrisburg Medical Center and a 2011 SIC nursing graduate.

Jaylynn was the youngest victim of the tornado.

The public is invited and will be able buy bricks starting that day.

There will be light refreshments and the SIC Concert Choir will perform.

If you would like more information on this event, call Kellye Whitler at 618-252-5400 ext. 2486 or 618-841-4649.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.