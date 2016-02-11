Woman injured after car slides off icy road in Graves Co.

A woman was injured Wednesday when the car she was driving slid off the road and into a ditch in Graves County, Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Wednesday at approximately 5:09 p.m., deputies responded to KY849 East in the Boaz Community for a single-car accident with injuries.

Christi Taylor, 40, was driving west near Mt. Pisgah Church when she hit a section of the roadway covered in ice.

She lost control and went off into a ditch where she was injured.

Mayfield EMS removed her from the vehicle and transported her to Baptist Health in Paducah for medical treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.