ISP directed to release all photographs from Molly Young case to Young's father

The Illinois Attorney General is directing Illinois State Police to release crime scene and autopsy photos to the family of Molly Young.

The Attorney General issued a binding opinion on February 11, 2016 saying ISP violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by improperly withholding post-mortem photographs requested by Molly Young’s father, Larry Young who is the executor of her estate.

According to the opinion, on August 12, 2015 Larry Young submitted a FOIA request to ISP seeking records pertaining to the death of his daughter.

He asked for all crime scene photographs, autopsy photographs, images and trajectory diagrams.

In September, Illinois State Police responded to the request by providing information, but withheld all of the autopsy and crime scene photographs.

In October, Mr. Young requested a review be done by the Public Access Bureau.

After examination, the Attorney General found the Illinois State Police failed to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that the photographs in question would be exempt from disclosure to Larry Young.

The opinion is that ISP improperly denied Larry Young’s Freedom of Information Act request.

Illinois State Police is now directed to take immediate and appropriate action to comply with this opinion by providing Mr. Young with copies of these photographs.

Click here to read the full opinion.

Molly Young was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Carbondale on March 24, 2012.

A coroner’s jury could not determine the manner of Molly’s death.

No criminal charges have been filed in this case.

