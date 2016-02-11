Registered sex offender accused of downloading child porn near Poplar Bluff school

A registered sex offender is facing charges in Poplar Bluff after admitting to downloading and sharing child pornography near a school.

Poplar Bluff officers and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security served a warrant to search the home of 39-year-old Kevin Sivley on Neoma Street on Feb. 10.

The police department says Sivley tried to run out the back door of the house, but officers were able to take him into custody.

During an interview, police say Sivley admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography.

An investigation showed Sivley was living less than 1,000 feet from a school.

Police arrested Sivley and charged him for being an offender who was residing within 1,000 feet of a school.

Sivley has history of sexual crimes.

He is a registered sex offender who was convicted in federal court in 2004 for possession of child pornography in Alabama.

In 2007, 2010 and 2011, Sivley was arrested for a failure to register as a sex offender in Alabama.

According to police, Sivley was was also arrested in 2013 in Detroit, Michigan for a probation violation

The Poplar Bluff Police Department says it will be requesting a no bond warrant because investigators believe Sivley poses a threat to children and the public.

As the investigation proceeds, the Poplar Bluff Police Department anticipates federal charges involving multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.