Plans in the works for Scott City interchange

The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting Thursday night to discuss construction of an interchange south of Scott City, connecting from Interstate 55 to Kelso

MoDOT has worked on the interchange plans for the past three years, said Project Manager Eric Krapf.

The proposed interchange is about a mile from the center of Kelso and would provide access to south Scott City, as well as a connection from Interstate 55 to Kelso.

The project is also meant to relieve congestion at the Route 61/K/M/I-55 interchange.

"We just have a lot of congestion, especially [on] school days, and the interchange would just break that down a little bit like the outer road [County Road 311] did," Scott City Resident Tonia Hebrock said. "It's an easier way to get to Kelso, easier way to get from Kelso to Scott City without all the traffic."

The construction crews would build a new road from Route 61 at Kelso to the existing Route PP overpass bridge, to relieve congestion at Route 61, K, I-55 interchange.

Approximately 7,500 feet of the new outer road will be built east of Interstate 55 would connect to County Road 311.

Improvements would also be made to the remaining portion of County Road 311 to Scott City.

Lastly, the Route PP bridge would be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange.

"It's been out there for a couple of years now, but I don't know if it's gonna happen or not you know, it's been up in the air," Kelso employee Kacey Landewee said. "My dad says it would to do it, it would bring a lot of businesses through Kelso."

Both Hebrock and Landewee agree that the interchange will help not only Kelso but Scott City too.

MoDOT's funding for the new interchange is done the same way as all other projects, 20 percent is state funded and 80 percent is federally funded.

The timeline shows that in mid 2016 the land for the project will be purchased and in early 2017 the bid for who will do the construction will be decided. Crews could start construction as early as 2017.

