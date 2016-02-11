February 12 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of big name athletes.

He won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback for Baylor back in 2011. The Redskins took him with the number 2 pick in the 2012 draft. Robert Griffin the Third or R-G-3 is 26 today.

He's a basketball legend who led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships. Some consider him the greatest player of all time. Bill Russell is 82 today.

She's an actress who rose to fame for her role as Wednesday in "The Addams Family." She's also starred in "Monster," "The Opposite Sex" and "Sleepy Hollow." Christina Ricci is 36 today.

He's an actor who has appeared in the movies "No Country for Old Men," "Men in Black 3" and the updated version of "True Grit." He's set to play the space villain Thanos in the next Avengers movie. Josh Brolin is 48 today.

He's a singer-songwriter from Missouri who was a part of both Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers before launching a solo career. You've heard him on hits like "What a Fool Believes," "On My Own" and "I Keep Forgettin' Every Time You're Near." As a songwriter he penned "I'll Wait" by Van Halen and "You Belong to Me" by Carly Simon. St Louis native Michael McDonald is 64 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.