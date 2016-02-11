This week in country music: 2006

Let's turn back the clock to 2006.

These were some of the news headlines from 10 years ago.

The solar system went back to 8 planets as Pluto was demoted to the status of a "dwarf planet."

Moviegoers were heading to theaters to see Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Night at the Museum and Cars.

On TV the most watched program was American Idol.

And if you were listening to country music these were some of the songs being played on this week 10 years ago.

Billboard Magazine had Billy Currington at number five with Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right.

George Strait was in the number 4 spot with She Let Herself Go.

At number three was When I Get Where I'm Going by Brad Paisley with harmony vocals by Dolly Parton.

In the number two spot was Trace Adkins with Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.

And in the top spot was Carrie Underwood with a Country-Christian crossover hit. Jesus, Take the Wheel would win numerous awards including the Grammy for Country Song of the Year.

