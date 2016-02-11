Vehicle fire closes exit ramp to US 68 Bypass in Hopkinsville

Drivers are being asked to avoid the northbound exit ramp from the Pennyrile Parkway to the US 68 Bypass/Eagle Way at Hopkinsville in Christian County because of a vehicle fire.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the exit ramp is closed to traffic as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

The fire department has requested a salt truck be dispatched to keep water being used to extinguish the fire from freezing on the roadway.

As of 5:30 a.m. a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet truck is en route to treat the area.

Motorists are advised to detour around this site via the US 41-Alternate northbound exit ramp.

The estimated duration of the closure is about two hours.

