RLC hosting distracted driving presentation

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Distracted driving is a hot button topic these days and because of that, Rend Lake College hosted a presentation on its dangers.

Miss Illinois Crystal Davis will speak about an accident she was involved that involved distracted driving.

Her platform, Crystal Clear Driving-Eyes on the Road, will illustrate that distracted driving is not just being on the phone or texting.

"I want these students to realize that distracted driving is essentially America's bad habit," Davis said. "It's so easy being in a world full of technology where we have the touch of any app at our fingertips and we're just so involved in it.

It's basically a bad habit that you get comfortable with. And you get braver and braver and that bravery needs to stop, that bad habit needs to end," she said.

Davis, who was involved in a distracted driving car accident six years ago, says she wants to reach as many people as possible to know the negative impact distracted driving can cause. "I just want them to learn from my experience because they might not live through their own," Davis said.  "We need to encourage everyone to drive safely because you never know if you're going to be responsible for someone else's life, someone else's loved one, or even yourself."

Illinois State Police say driver inattention is a factor in more than one million crashes a year in North America.

According to ISP, distracted driving is "anything that takes your attention away from the task of safely driving a vehicle."

Trooper Christopher Watson will also talk to the audience. He hopes that students take away "how truly dangerous driving can be" and how they can lessen their risk by "making good decisions behind the wheel."

For Dennis Southerd, he says the presentation was a real eye opener. 

"It really served as some extra motivation to do our best because it's a lot of lives that can become involved really quickly and tragically at a moment of poor decision," he said.

For more information call ReAnne Palmer at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1223.

