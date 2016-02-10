Nursing school deadline approaching at TRCC

If you're considering entering a Nursing program at Three Rivers Community College, the clock is ticking.

The application deadline for the day and evening Nursing programs in Poplar Bluff, the LPN-to-RN Bridge program in Poplar Bluff, and the Practical Nursing program in Kennett is March 1.

Applicants must be enrolled in or have passed MATH 103 or 153, have completed CHEM 111, take the NLN-PAX-RN pre-entrance exam, and achieve a minimum score of 105, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA across all college credit hours completed to be eligible for admission into the programs.

Practical Nursing applicants must have their GED or high school diploma with transcripts and complete the TEAS-V pre-entrance test to be eligible for admission.

Application forms can be found online by going to trcc.edu/admissions and clicking on "Applications."

For more information call Staci Campbell at 573-840-9680.

