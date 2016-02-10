Coroner: Missing Calloway Co. woman died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Jennifer Hicks was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 9 by friends and family. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

A missing Calloway County, Kentucky woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the coroner.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jennifer L. Hicks, 31, of Murray was found dead in Calloway County.

They say the Calloway County Sheriff's Office advised them her body was found.

According to Calloway County Coroner Rick Harris, the medical examiner's office in Louisville determined Hicks died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

KSP Trooper Michael Robichaud said Hicks was found at Garland Storage Facility in Murray. He said Hicks was inside the missing vehicle, which was found inside of storage unit.

KSP is still investigating.

Police got an arrest warrant for Hicks on Feb. 16 for theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000.

Hicks had been the subject of a missing person investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office since February 9.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, they received calls from family and friends Hicks, who had not been seen since Tuesday, February 9.

The sheriff's office said Hicks left her work around 12 p.m. on Tuesday to go check on her daughter.

At about 12:45 her vehicle was seen on State Highway 94 heading east.

