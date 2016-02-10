West Frankfort house fire caused by space heater used to thaw water lines

The West Frankfort Fire Department responded to a fire after they say a space heater was used to thaw frozen water lines.

According to the fire department, it happened on East Oak Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10.

Firefighters were dispatched for a report of a garage fire, but when they arrived on scene, they found that the fire had spread to the connected home.

They say the cause of the fire was determined to be a space heater that was used to thaw frozen water lines.

According to firefighters, radiant heat from the heater ignited the wall in the attached garage and quickly spread to the attic of the house.

They say the homeowner tried to extinguish the fire himself using a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. Seeing the fire spread rapidly, he called 911.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours.

Freezing temperatures, low manpower and other structures close to the burning house made it difficult to put the fire out.

The building had major damage, but firefighters say no injuries were reported.

