MoDOT to discuss Scott City interchange plans Thursday

On Thursday February 11, a meeting will be held in Scott City in which the plans to construct a new intersection will be discussed. (Source: KFVS)

On Thursday February 11, a meeting will be held in Scott City in which the plans to construct a new intersection will be discussed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold the meeting from 4 to 7 pm in Scott City's City Hall at 215 Chester Ave, and according to project Manager Eric Krapf, visitors are more than welcome to attend the meeting and discuss the plans with the project team and also to provide any comments or feedback.

Should the intersection be constructed, it would connect Interstate 55 to Kelso as well as provide access to Scott City from the south side of town.

The project would also help relieve traffic congestion at the interchange of Route 61, I-55, and Highways K and M.

More information can be found by contacting either Eric Krapf at 573-472-5261, Transportation Project Designer Tim Pickett at 573-472-5292, or the Missouri Department of Transportation's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.