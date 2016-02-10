MoDOT to discuss Scott City interchange plans Thursday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT to discuss Scott City interchange plans Thursday

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
On Thursday February 11, a meeting will be held in Scott City in which the plans to construct a new intersection will be discussed.  (Source: KFVS) On Thursday February 11, a meeting will be held in Scott City in which the plans to construct a new intersection will be discussed.  (Source: KFVS)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

On Thursday February 11, a meeting will be held in Scott City in which the plans to construct a new intersection will be discussed. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold the meeting from 4 to 7 pm in Scott City's City Hall at 215 Chester Ave, and according to project Manager Eric Krapf, visitors are more than welcome to attend the meeting and discuss the plans with the project team and also to provide any comments or feedback.

Should the intersection be constructed, it would connect Interstate 55 to Kelso as well as provide access to Scott City from the south side of town. 

The project would also help relieve traffic congestion at the interchange of Route 61, I-55, and Highways K and M. 

More information can be found by contacting either Eric Krapf at 573-472-5261, Transportation Project Designer Tim Pickett at 573-472-5292, or the Missouri Department of Transportation's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly