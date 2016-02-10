Undefeated Sikeston prepares for Cape Central

"They play well together, they understand each other. Just, guys that you don't have any problems out of, they come in every day with an objective to work hard and practice and get better. And if you have that, good things will always happen."

That's what head basketball coach Gregg Holifield said about his varsity boys team when asked what was the Bulldog's greatest strength.

Sikeston boys basketball is 19-0, ranked number one in the state in Class 4, and heads into the jungle on Friday to face off against the Cape Central Tigers.

But the players are not intimidated in the slightest.

"I really don't have any words for it," senior Dominique Dyes said with a grin. "I just want to show up and play. I'm ready. My team is ready, we're going to show up."

Being undefeated certainly adds some pressure, but junior Fred Thatch couldn't be prouder of what he and his teammates have accomplished.

"It's going really great right now," Thatch said. "We're putting in a lot of work at practice, just going really hard, trying to get our defense to be spectacular."

The Sikeston Bulldogs and the Cape Central Tigers face off against each other at Cape Central on Friday at 7:30.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.