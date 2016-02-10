Murray students win regionals, move on to national finals in Was - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray students win regionals, move on to national finals in Washington, D.C.

Written by Brittany Harry, Content Specialist
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz announced on Wednesday, February 10 that a team of middle school students from Murray, Kentucky won their regional competition for the 2016 National Science Bowl over the weekend.

The team will advance to compete at the National Finals in Washington, D.C., in April.

This year marks the 26 time the national competition has been held.

The team from the area that won their qualifying regional competition this past weekend and will be advancing to the National Finals is Calloway County Middle School in Murray Kentucky.

The top 16 high school teams and the top 16 middle school teams in the National Finals will win $1,000 for their school's science departments. Prizes for the top two high school teams for the 2016 NSB will be announced at a later date.

More than 250,000 students have participated in the National Science Bowl in its 25-year history, and it is one of the nation’s largest science competitions. More than 14,000 students compete in the NSB each year.

