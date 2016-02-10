Police investigate damage at Carbondale Japanese Garden

Police in Carbondale are looking for the person responsible for damage at the Japanese Garden at Carbondale Public Library. (Source: KFVS)

Police in Carbondale are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for damaging items in the Japanese Garden at the Carbondale Public Library.

According to a release from the department, the damage complaint was reported on Jan. 28.

Someone broke decorative bricks, uprooted a sign, broke decorative tree branches, and damaged a bench.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (618) 457-3200, extension 405.

