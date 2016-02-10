Redhawks runner grabs weekly honor again

For the second week in a row Southeast Missouri runner Jarred Pasley has been honored as the OVC Co-Male Athlete of the Week.
Last weekend at the Notre Dame Meyo Invitational Pasley earned 3 top-10 finishes.
His ninth-place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 48.52 is tops in the OVC this season and also ranks 52nd in the nation.
Pasley also took ninth in the 200m with a time of 21.89-4th in the conference this year and ran a leg of the 7th place finishing 4X400 relay team.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.