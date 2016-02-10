Driver cited after I-57 crash in Franklin Co. involving 2 semis

A driver was cited after a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois involving two semis.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 4:10 a.m., a 2012 Kenworth was going northbound on I-57 at mile post 63 when the driver, 33-year-old Scott L. Leach, of Des Moines, Iowa, swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The semi then entered the median, came back out of the median and overturned on I-57 northbound.

Police say the Kenworth was in a five axle combination with a box trailer. They say the dark undercarriage of the Kenworth was facing northbound traffic and was not visible to the driver of a 2000 International. That semi was also in a five axle combination with a box trailer.

That driver, 62-year-old Patrick Shinn, of Highland, Ill., was not able to stop in time and hit the trailer after heavy braking.

Police say the impact ruptured the fuel tank of the International causing a small spill. It was later cleaned up by the West Frankfort Fire Department.

According to police, Leach was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He was cited for violating the median. They say Shinn was uninjured.

I-57 northbound was closed until 7:15 a.m. for cleanup and the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.