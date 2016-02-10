Does It Work: Luma Candles

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and candles are a go-to mood setter. However, if you have small children, candles are far more dangerous than romantic.

The makers of a product called Luma Candles claim their flameless real wax candles can illuminate your life without the fire danger – but does it work?

The product’s commercial states Luma Candles can take you “on a sensory journey into bliss” that gives you “the feeling of spa vacation in your home.” As a mother of two small children, tester Ashley Latta was all for any sort of spa vacation.

Her children, two-year-old Sebastian and four-and-a-half month-old Isla keep Latta on her toes. This Valentine’s Day is the first she and her husband have spent with two children and Latta said that means they’re staying in.

“It’ll mean in-home cooking, family dinner time,” said Latta.

But Latta had no hopes of a candlelight dinner as Sebastian tends to get into everything.

“So it’s very dangerous to have open flames,” said Latta. “If he can reach it, he can knock it over.”

Latta is excited about the possibility of Luma Candles’ candle-like LED flicker, with 12 color options.

“We can dim the lights,” said Latta. “I think it’ll be really intriguing for the kids too because you can change the color of the candles and Sebastian can smell them.”

Right out of the box, Sebastian was in love with Luma Candles’ vanilla scent.

Once we put three AAA batteries in each Luma Candle and Latta fired them up, Sebastian let out a squeal of delight.

“These are neat,” said Latta.

Latta used the remote to change the candle colors, and changed the mode to multi-color and flicker.

“You can get one candle to be one color and another candle to be another color,” said Latta.

The remote was so easy to use that even little Sebastian figured out how to switch the candles from color to color pretty quickly.

“As you can see a child would really like these and they could play with them safely,” said Latta. “And if the children aren’t around you could put them out for dinner with your husband or wife and have a mood, a setting for Valentine’s Day. I love it.”

The only drawback Latta could find with Luma Candles is the potential for kids to learn that candles are safe and then make the dangerous mistake of playing with a real flame candle.

Latta gave Luma Candles four stars on this Does It Work test. We purchased the Luma Candles in this test for $15 at Dollar General.

