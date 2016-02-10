WANTED! Carbondale PD searching for two women suspected of theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED! Carbondale PD searching for two women suspected of theft

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating a theft complaint that allegedly occurred at a business in the 500 block of East Walnut Street. 

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that two women entered a business and used a stolen credit card to purchase over $1,000 worth of merchandise. 

They arrived at the business in a small 4-door white sedan.

The first suspect is described as a black female, between 23-28 years of age with shoulder length black hair, wearing a blue jacket and carrying a brown purse. 

The second suspect is described as a black female, between 24-30 years of age with long single-braided hair wearing a form fitting red razor jacket, with pink medical scrub pants and gray knit hat. 

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 extension 405.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

