Du Quoin, IL man sentenced for molotov cocktail attack

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Samuel Dunson (Source: Du Quoin Police Department) Samuel Dunson (Source: Du Quoin Police Department)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

A Du Quoin, Illinois man has been sentenced in connection with a molotov cocktail attack.

Samuel L. Dunson, 19, was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, followed by two years supervised release and a $300 fine.

Dunson previously pleaded guilty to three counts in a federal indictment which charged on Aug. 5, 2015 at around 5 a.m., he had an unregistered destructive device known as an Improvised Explosive Incendiary Device. He also pleaded guilty to having a Revolution model 350M shotgun with a barrel length of less than 18 inches, commonly referred to as a sawed-off shotgun, which had also not been registered.

Dunson and a second man, Freedom Davis, were arrested on Aug. 6 after two off-duty police officers reported that molotov cocktails had been thrown at their cars.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Du Quoin, Ill. Police Department; and the Illinois State Police.

The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney George Norwood.

