East Prairie man arrested for drugs now facing burglary charge

An East Prairie man arrested last week following a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department is now facing a burglary charge in connection with the initial investigation.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, deputies arrested Julius Devar Parham, 37, of East Prairie, Mo., last week after receiving information that drugs were being distributed from a Charleston motel.

When that investigation revealed Parham had previously been banned from the motel, the deputy obtained a warrant charging him with burglary.

The charge applies because Parham unlawfully entered the motel for the purpose of committing drug-related crimes, and during the commission of those offenses, other parties - who were not participants in the crime - were present within the room.

Parham is charged with burglary in the first degree.

He remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

