FEMA approves disaster declaration expansion in MO

FEMA has approved Gov. Nixon's request to expand the federal disaster declaration to include response and recovery expenses. (Source: KFVS)

Local governments and nonprofit agencies are now included in the federal major disaster declaration for 37 counties in Missouri.

On Wednesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it has approved Missouri Governor Jay Nixon’s request which means those agencies will get financial assistance with the cost to respond to and recover from the historic New Year Flood.

That flooding affected Missouri from Dec. 23 to Jan. 9.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are: Barry, Bollinger, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cedar, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, and Webster, as well as the City of St. Louis.

The major disaster declaration means that the Individual Assistance Program is in place to help those affected with things like temporary housing, housing repairs, and replacement of damaged belongings and vehicles.

According to FEMA, damage assessment teams have identified an estimated $41 million in damage to infrastructure and response expenses.

16 people died during the historic flood.

Those who sustained damage or losses due to the flooding can register for disaster aid online or by calling FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

The deadline for applying for most individual assistance programs is March 21, 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.